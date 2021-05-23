Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Stake Reduced by Bell Bank

Bell Bank reduced its stake in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 36.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,147 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 1,801 shares during the quarter. Bell Bank’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TDOC. STA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the fourth quarter valued at $1,240,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Teladoc Health by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 25,500 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,099,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 871.7% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,091 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,218,000 after buying an additional 14,435 shares during the period. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 8,195 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,638,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the period. Finally, Moseley Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 42.6% in the fourth quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,108 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.62% of the company’s stock.

TDOC traded down $0.77 during trading on Friday, reaching $140.52. 2,363,028 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,209,229. The company’s 50-day moving average is $169.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $205.88. The company has a market cap of $21.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.29 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.74 and a 12-month high of $308.00.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The health services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.70. The business had revenue of $453.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.12 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 0.60% and a negative net margin of 47.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 150.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.40) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Teladoc Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Teladoc Health from $270.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Teladoc Health from $220.00 to $202.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Teladoc Health from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.70.

In other news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,822,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $71,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,939,735. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 508,822 shares of company stock worth $95,253,928 in the last three months. 6.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, chronic condition management, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

