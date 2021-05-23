TENT Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $213,400.00 (TENT)

TENT (CURRENCY:TENT) traded 10.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 23rd. One TENT coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0648 or 0.00000194 BTC on exchanges. TENT has a total market capitalization of $2.30 million and $213,400.00 worth of TENT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, TENT has traded down 27.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 25.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $110.78 or 0.00330728 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $54.57 or 0.00162906 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 24.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.54 or 0.00201646 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 24.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00010047 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 25.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00003864 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 42.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000222 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded down 27.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About TENT

TENT is a mPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on December 22nd, 2017. TENT’s total supply is 35,499,440 coins and its circulating supply is 35,422,348 coins. TENT’s official website is tent.app. The Reddit community for TENT is https://reddit.com/r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TENT’s official Twitter account is @tentpay.

According to CryptoCompare, “TENT is a cryptocurrency project focused on privacy, security, and ease of use. Formed originally by SnowGem Foundation as SnowGem (XSG) in 2017, has been working to provide the product features set out in its roadmap with the guidance of its community.. TENT have implemented the Masternode Proof-of-Work (mPoW) system, TENT Secure, that uses existing TENT Masternodes to secure the blockchain and helps prevent 51% attacks from being successful. TENT Coin is based on Bitcoin protocol with zkSNARKS technology support, essentially zero-knowledge cryptography — the concept of one party proving to another party that they know a specific set of information without exposing any knowledge other than what they have said. “

Buying and Selling TENT

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TENT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TENT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TENT using one of the exchanges listed above.

