Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Holdings Trimmed by Meridian Wealth Management LLC

Meridian Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 11.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,449 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 1,404 shares during the period. Tesla accounts for 1.0% of Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $6,979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sturgeon Ventures LLP grew its position in Tesla by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Sturgeon Ventures LLP now owns 9,060 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $6,051,000 after purchasing an additional 2,745 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Tesla by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 417 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in Tesla by 59.5% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 12,855 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $8,586,000 after purchasing an additional 4,797 shares in the last quarter. Iron Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Iron Financial LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,379 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $921,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $5.90 on Friday, hitting $580.88. 26,030,595 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,979,948. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $675.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $677.70. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $157.00 and a one year high of $900.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $559.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 580.88, a PEG ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 1.97.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $10.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.89 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 6.13%. The business’s revenue was up 73.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. Research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TSLA shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Tesla to $820.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $800.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Tesla to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla to $900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $434.03.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $690.11, for a total value of $1,035,165.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,958,164.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $575.34, for a total transaction of $719,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,490,659.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 111,153 shares of company stock worth $78,833,232. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

