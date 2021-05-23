Texas Permanent School Fund Lowers Holdings in Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA)

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its position in Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 29,334 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,950 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Central Garden & Pet were worth $1,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Central Garden & Pet during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Intersect Capital LLC purchased a new position in Central Garden & Pet during the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in Central Garden & Pet in the first quarter worth approximately $215,000. Institutional investors own 60.76% of the company’s stock.

CENTA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist began coverage on Central Garden & Pet in a report on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $47.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

Shares of CENTA stock opened at $50.45 on Friday. Central Garden & Pet has a fifty-two week low of $30.90 and a fifty-two week high of $55.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.01.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.24. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 15.85%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It provides pet supplies products, including edible chews and treats, dog chew toys, dog play toys, natural dog treats and chews, pet dental chews and solutions, dog training pads, pet containment, grooming supplies, and other accessories; products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets comprising food, cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories; animal and household health and insect control products; live fish and products for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets, such as aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food, and supplements; and products for horses and livestock, as well as outdoor cushions and pillows.

