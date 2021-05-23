TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TFF Pharmaceuticals Inc. is an early-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of inhalation products for the treatment of chronic respiratory diseases and lung conditions. TFF Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in Austin, Texas. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright raised their target price on TFF Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, B. Riley restated a buy rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.60.

Shares of NASDAQ TFFP opened at $10.49 on Thursday. TFF Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $4.75 and a 12-month high of $21.14. The stock has a market cap of $266.03 million, a P/E ratio of -10.18 and a beta of 2.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.74.

TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.09). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TFF Pharmaceuticals will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Malcolm Fairbairn purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.95 per share, with a total value of $89,500.00. Also, Director Stephen Rocamboli sold 20,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.85, for a total value of $337,101.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $513,554.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 790,006 shares of company stock worth $11,284,351. Insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFFP. Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $3,660,000. Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $317,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals by 3,820.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 21,014 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals by 133.3% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 124,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 71,091 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in TFF Pharmaceuticals by 140.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 4,221 shares in the last quarter. 28.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drug products based on its patented Thin Film Freezing, or TFF, technology platform in the United States and Australia. It intends to initially focus on the development of inhaled dry powder drugs for the treatment of pulmonary diseases and conditions.

