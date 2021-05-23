The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.64 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) will report earnings per share of $0.64 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for The Aaron’s’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.77 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.54. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that The Aaron’s will report full-year earnings of $2.70 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $3.00. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.32 to $3.30. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover The Aaron’s.

The Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $481.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.63 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Aaron’s in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Aaron’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The Aaron’s has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.18.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Aaron’s by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of The Aaron’s by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of The Aaron’s by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 76,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Aaron’s by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 27,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Aaron’s by 424.7% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. 87.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:AAN traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $34.77. The company had a trading volume of 412,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,547. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51. The Aaron’s has a 12-month low of $16.20 and a 12-month high of $35.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.33.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. This is an increase from The Aaron’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.25%.

The Aarons Company Inc provides lease-to-own and purchase solutions. The company engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, home appliances, electronics, and accessories through its approximately 1,300 Company-operated and franchised stores in the United States and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform.

