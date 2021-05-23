The Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) Sets New 52-Week High at $34.71

The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $34.71 and last traded at $34.69, with a volume of 14455 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.76.

A number of research firms recently commented on AAN. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Aaron’s in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Aaron’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.18.

The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.33.

The Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $481.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.63 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Aaron’s Company, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. This is an increase from The Aaron’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.25%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAN. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Aaron’s during the 4th quarter valued at $28,708,000. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ bought a new position in The Aaron’s in the 4th quarter worth $11,387,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in The Aaron’s by 73.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,392,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,767,000 after acquiring an additional 591,858 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in The Aaron’s in the 1st quarter worth $12,921,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in The Aaron’s by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,748,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,615,000 after acquiring an additional 416,888 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

The Aarons Company Inc provides lease-to-own and purchase solutions. The company engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, home appliances, electronics, and accessories through its approximately 1,300 Company-operated and franchised stores in the United States and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform.

