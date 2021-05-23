The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Shares Bought by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 32.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,569 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,786 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $5,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Usca Ria LLC boosted its position in The Allstate by 584.9% during the first quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 47,243 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,428,000 after purchasing an additional 40,345 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Allstate by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 15,708 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,727,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. grew its stake in The Allstate by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of The Allstate by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 137,602 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,127,000 after purchasing an additional 12,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of The Allstate by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 170,466 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $18,739,000 after purchasing an additional 6,357 shares during the last quarter. 71.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Allstate alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ALL shares. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Allstate in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup boosted their price target on The Allstate from $128.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered The Allstate from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of The Allstate from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of The Allstate from $119.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The Allstate currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.82.

In related news, CFO Mario Rizzo sold 12,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.26, for a total value of $1,700,797.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,490 shares in the company, valued at $6,595,037.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider John E. Dugenske sold 151,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.28, for a total transaction of $20,520,758.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 118,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,023,104.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 227,111 shares of company stock worth $30,694,662 in the last quarter. 1.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ALL stock traded up $1.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $137.43. 2,741,395 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,953,720. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $126.04 and a 200 day moving average of $111.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The Allstate Co. has a 1 year low of $84.97 and a 1 year high of $139.88. The firm has a market cap of $41.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.86.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $6.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.88 by $2.23. The Allstate had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 21.16%. The company had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.54 earnings per share. The Allstate’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 15.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th were given a $0.81 dividend. This is a positive change from The Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.00%.

About The Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

Featured Article: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL).

Receive News & Ratings for The Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.