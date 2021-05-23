The Boeing (NYSE:BA) PT Raised to $240.00 at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $200.00 to $240.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the aircraft producer’s stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 2.21% from the stock’s previous close.

BA has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on The Boeing from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $196.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of The Boeing from $250.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of The Boeing in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $244.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Nord/LB downgraded The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $247.54.

Shares of The Boeing stock opened at $234.82 on Friday. The Boeing has a twelve month low of $135.78 and a twelve month high of $278.57. The firm has a market cap of $137.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.42 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $239.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $222.29.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.17) by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $15.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.70) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that The Boeing will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The Boeing news, insider Carol J. Hibbard sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.97, for a total transaction of $449,940.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,678,726.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BA. Newport Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of The Boeing by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 49,550,937 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $10,606,874,000 after buying an additional 14,409,687 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in The Boeing by 75.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,095,082 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,304,713,000 after acquiring an additional 2,629,054 shares during the period. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in The Boeing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $397,386,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,508,555 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,607,282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673,366 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of The Boeing by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,244,004 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $6,688,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,081 shares during the last quarter. 50.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

