The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) Trading 7.7% Higher After Analyst Upgrade

The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) traded up 7.7% during mid-day trading on Friday after TheStreet upgraded the stock from a d+ rating to a c rating. The stock traded as high as $95.50 and last traded at $95.38. 4,029 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 579,149 shares. The stock had previously closed at $88.55.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on PLCE. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of The Children’s Place from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday. Wedbush upgraded shares of The Children’s Place from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of The Children’s Place from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of The Children’s Place from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of The Children’s Place from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Children’s Place currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.83.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in The Children’s Place during the first quarter worth about $204,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in The Children’s Place by 120.6% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 15,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 8,702 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in The Children’s Place by 17.5% during the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 168,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,779,000 after purchasing an additional 25,151 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in The Children’s Place by 486.8% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 8,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 6,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP raised its holdings in The Children’s Place by 56.6% during the first quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 20,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 7,423 shares in the last quarter.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 22.02, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 2.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $76.95 and its 200-day moving average is $62.98.

The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $3.22. The Children’s Place had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 66.88%. The company had revenue of $435.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.15 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.96) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 70.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that The Children’s Place, Inc. will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

The Children’s Place Company Profile (NASDAQ:PLCE)

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree brand names.

