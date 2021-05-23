The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) to Sell

The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has $34.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $36.00.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of HollyFrontier from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of HollyFrontier from $34.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. US Capital Advisors downgraded shares of HollyFrontier from an overweight rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HollyFrontier from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of HollyFrontier from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. HollyFrontier presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $36.46.

Shares of HFC traded up $0.22 on Thursday, hitting $33.99. 1,857,677 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,333,325. The company has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of -36.55 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.04. HollyFrontier has a one year low of $16.81 and a one year high of $42.39.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. HollyFrontier had a negative net margin of 1.32% and a negative return on equity of 5.34%. HollyFrontier’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that HollyFrontier will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Bruce A. Lerner purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.74 per share, for a total transaction of $104,220.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 30,661 shares in the company, valued at $1,065,163.14. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael Jennings purchased 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.98 per share, for a total transaction of $262,350.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 179,835 shares in the company, valued at $6,290,628.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 13,810 shares of company stock worth $490,927. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HFC. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,659 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 72.0% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 867 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,426 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 43,196 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

HollyFrontier Company Profile

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

