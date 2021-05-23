The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $9.01 Million Stock Position in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its position in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,090 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $9,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 2.8% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Washington Trust Bank increased its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 3,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. 64.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.75.

In other news, CEO John W. Kemper sold 4,290 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.13, for a total value of $343,757.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 180,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,453,288.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Paul A. Steiner sold 932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.85, for a total transaction of $75,352.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $224,035.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,648 shares of company stock valued at $3,751,459 in the last 90 days. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CBSH opened at $78.89 on Friday. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.50 and a twelve month high of $83.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $77.97 and a 200-day moving average of $72.24.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.16. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 31.41% and a return on equity of 13.09%. The business had revenue of $341.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Commerce Bancshares’s payout ratio is 36.08%.

Commerce Bancshares Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

