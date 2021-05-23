The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $9.18 Million Stake in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its stake in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 94,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,648 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.08% of Globe Life worth $9,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GL. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Globe Life by 8,077.1% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 5,654 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 3,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. grew its stake in Globe Life by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 98,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,869,000 after buying an additional 1,805 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Globe Life by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Globe Life during the 4th quarter worth $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GL shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Globe Life from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Globe Life from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.20.

Shares of GL opened at $105.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.67. Globe Life Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.47 and a 52 week high of $108.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 1.15.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.12). Globe Life had a net margin of 15.29% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.1975 per share. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st.

In other news, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.47, for a total transaction of $3,134,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,011,739.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Frank M. Svoboda sold 15,000 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.38, for a total transaction of $1,430,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,430,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 251,150 shares of company stock valued at $25,610,549 over the last 90 days. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Globe Life Company Profile

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

