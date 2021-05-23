The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Purchases New Position in Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 329,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,558,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Legend Biotech during the fourth quarter worth about $173,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Legend Biotech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $277,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Legend Biotech during the fourth quarter worth approximately $371,000. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Legend Biotech by 24.6% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 27,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after buying an additional 5,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Legend Biotech by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,916 shares during the period. 19.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Legend Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a report on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Legend Biotech from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.50.

Shares of LEGN opened at $39.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion and a P/E ratio of -28.46. Legend Biotech Co. has a 1 year low of $23.41 and a 1 year high of $43.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.30.

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.05. Legend Biotech had a negative net margin of 437.14% and a negative return on equity of 85.12%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Legend Biotech Co. will post -1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Legend Biotech Company Profile

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in North America and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM), as well as a comparison of the treatment with standard triplet therapy in relapsed and refractory multiple myeloma.

