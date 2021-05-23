The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Buys 23,245 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 7.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 341,186 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,245 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $257,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BLK. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. grew its position in BlackRock by 428.6% during the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 37 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 31,668 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $865.89, for a total value of $27,421,004.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 1,725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $812.53, for a total transaction of $1,401,614.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,409 shares of company stock worth $32,875,775 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BLK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $840.00 to $940.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $847.00 to $912.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $875.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BlackRock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $886.08.

Shares of BLK stock traded up $15.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $860.77. The company had a trading volume of 692,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 490,375. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $503.00 and a 52-week high of $880.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $820.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $738.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 4.44 and a quick ratio of 4.44. The company has a market capitalization of $131.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.16.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.13. BlackRock had a net margin of 31.52% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.74 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

