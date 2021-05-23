The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Decreases Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,388,313 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,599 shares during the quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $178,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IJT traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $127.35. The stock had a trading volume of 193,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,161. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $78.31 and a 1-year high of $134.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.29.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

