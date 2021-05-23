The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Decreases Stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 534,938 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 17,809 shares during the quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 0.21% of Norfolk Southern worth $143,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NSC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter worth $592,504,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,773,852 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,084,755,000 after purchasing an additional 897,259 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,970,452 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,794,739,000 after purchasing an additional 867,636 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 600,172.6% in the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 570,259 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $135,499,000 after purchasing an additional 570,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 54.8% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,182,275 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $280,920,000 after purchasing an additional 418,486 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.30, for a total transaction of $1,066,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 45,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,155,705.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on NSC. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark upped their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $259.24.

Shares of NYSE NSC traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $277.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,179,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,084,735. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.40 billion, a PE ratio of 30.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $279.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $254.41. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52 week low of $166.00 and a 52 week high of $295.14.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 23.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.58 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.81%.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including agriculture, forest and consumer products, chemicals, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

