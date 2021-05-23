The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $123.14 Million Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,621,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 74,113 shares during the quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $123,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in D. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,169,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 12,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $902,000 after buying an additional 2,053 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 72.2% during the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,393 shares during the last quarter. 65.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Mark J. Kington purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $69.29 per share, for a total transaction of $138,580.00. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE D traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $78.23. The company had a trading volume of 5,472,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,275,745. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.56. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $67.85 and a one year high of $87.34. The firm has a market cap of $63.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.50, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.72.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 6.01%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. Dominion Energy’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 71.19%.

D has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Mizuho raised their price target on Dominion Energy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Dominion Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $80.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dominion Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.79.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

