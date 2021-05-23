The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 20,455 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 319,743 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 20,455 shares during the quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 0.30% of Cintas worth $109,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CTAS. JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in Cintas by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Cintas by 5,306.0% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,703 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $947,000 after acquiring an additional 2,653 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cintas during the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in shares of Cintas by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 6,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,433,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cintas during the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CTAS traded down $1.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $348.43. 316,184 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 380,102. The company has a market capitalization of $36.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Cintas Co. has a 52-week low of $239.68 and a 52-week high of $369.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $350.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $346.06.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The business services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 27.72% and a net margin of 14.32%. Cintas’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, May 15th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.99%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. William Blair upgraded Cintas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Cintas from $324.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cintas has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $360.43.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms.

