The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Trims Stock Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 452,053 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,237 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $91,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar General during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar General during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in Dollar General by 111.1% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in Dollar General by 76.9% during the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar General during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. 89.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $214.00 to $241.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $224.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.09.

In other news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 26,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.35, for a total value of $5,208,417.45. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,393,492.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DG stock traded up $0.92 during trading on Friday, reaching $205.04. 1,381,476 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,654,801. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $211.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $206.12. Dollar General Co. has a 1 year low of $173.50 and a 1 year high of $225.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.52.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by ($0.10). Dollar General had a return on equity of 37.64% and a net margin of 7.87%. The firm had revenue of $8.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.10 earnings per share. Dollar General’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 9.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 5th. This is an increase from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 15.82%.

Dollar General announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

