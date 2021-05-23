The Southern (NYSE:SO) Price Target Raised to $73.00 at Argus

The Southern (NYSE:SO) had its price objective hoisted by Argus from $68.00 to $73.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SO. Evercore ISI cut shares of The Southern from an in-line rating to an underperform rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of The Southern from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of The Southern from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of The Southern from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of The Southern from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The Southern presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $67.00.

Shares of The Southern stock traded up $0.32 on Wednesday, hitting $64.38. 6,245,488 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,938,432. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $64.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The Southern has a 12-month low of $50.40 and a 12-month high of $66.93. The company has a market cap of $68.22 billion, a PE ratio of 18.57, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.44.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.13. The Southern had a net margin of 15.99% and a return on equity of 11.28%. The business had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.44 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Southern will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This is a positive change from The Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. The Southern’s payout ratio is currently 81.23%.

In other news, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 4,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.05, for a total transaction of $292,271.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $957,791.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total transaction of $148,525.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,890,560.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,474 shares of company stock valued at $2,766,546 in the last ninety days. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JustInvest LLC increased its stake in The Southern by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 4,539 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in The Southern by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 51,518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,165,000 after acquiring an additional 4,194 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC increased its stake in The Southern by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 5,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. increased its stake in The Southern by 11.5% in the first quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 134,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,368,000 after acquiring an additional 13,854 shares during the period. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its stake in The Southern by 33.3% in the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 25,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 6,274 shares during the period. 57.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy and battery energy storage projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

