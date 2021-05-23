The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Price Target Increased to $84.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) had its price objective hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $80.00 to $84.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TJX. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on The TJX Companies in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Gordon Haskett reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $68.00 target price (down from $76.00) on shares of The TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on The TJX Companies from $84.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $73.47.

NYSE:TJX traded down $0.33 on Thursday, reaching $67.04. 6,933,869 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,297,778. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.63. The firm has a market cap of $80.85 billion, a PE ratio of 54.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.98. The TJX Companies has a 12 month low of $48.73 and a 12 month high of $74.65.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.13. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 32.30% and a net margin of 4.00%. The firm had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.74) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 128.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 335.48%.

In related news, EVP Richard Sherr sold 40,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total value of $2,771,016.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 97,491 shares in the company, valued at $6,711,280.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.78, for a total value of $100,170.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,890,608.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,759 shares of company stock valued at $2,871,600 in the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TJX. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in The TJX Companies by 152,536.5% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,352,184 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,048,401,000 after buying an additional 15,342,126 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in The TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth $870,385,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in The TJX Companies by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,623,217 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,476,649,000 after buying an additional 6,706,718 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in The TJX Companies by 169.1% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,233,885 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $544,676,000 after buying an additional 5,173,603 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in The TJX Companies by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,414,339 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,803,835,000 after buying an additional 4,330,736 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

