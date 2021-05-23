Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Stock Holdings Lessened by The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 449,656 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,635 shares during the quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 0.11% of Thermo Fisher Scientific worth $205,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TMO. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 58.7% during the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 85.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TMO stock traded down $2.95 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $462.34. The stock had a trading volume of 1,415,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,502,865. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.76. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $324.35 and a 52 week high of $532.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $472.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $474.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $7.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.69 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $9.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.69 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 28.95% and a net margin of 22.08%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 59.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.94 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is presently 5.32%.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, EVP Michel Lagarde sold 34,168 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $472.60, for a total transaction of $16,147,796.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,872,465.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on TMO. Cowen increased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $525.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $535.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $534.45.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

