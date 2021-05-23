Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Boosts Stake in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its stake in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) by 50.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,183,812 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 735,103 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned 0.94% of Axalta Coating Systems worth $64,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AXTA. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the 4th quarter worth $61,003,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,074,926 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $573,138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505,545 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 55.3% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 4,110,351 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $117,351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463,311 shares in the last quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems in the 4th quarter worth $38,720,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 314.2% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,592,173 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $47,096,000 after buying an additional 1,207,759 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AXTA traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.46. 3,699,250 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,379,480. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.72 and a 200-day moving average of $29.30. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 52 week low of $20.25 and a 52 week high of $34.20. The stock has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.39, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.43.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.08. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 25.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Barry S. Snyder sold 17,560 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $561,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,089,472. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AXTA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.09.

Axalta Coating Systems Profile

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

