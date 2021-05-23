Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Boosts Stake in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its stake in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) by 11.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,320,945 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 229,346 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $50,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the 4th quarter worth $2,368,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Baker Hughes in the 4th quarter worth $209,140,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Baker Hughes by 371.6% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 137,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,866,000 after buying an additional 108,308 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Baker Hughes in the 4th quarter worth $4,430,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in Baker Hughes by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 222,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,649,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BKR traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,377,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,427,142. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.60 billion, a PE ratio of -98.23 and a beta of 1.78. Baker Hughes has a 12 month low of $12.13 and a 12 month high of $26.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.61.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 0.85% and a positive return on equity of 0.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is currently 122.03%.

In other news, EVP Rami Qasem sold 11,438 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total transaction of $232,534.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $519,167.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Electric Co General sold 43,685,723 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.23, for a total transaction of $971,133,622.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Baker Hughes from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Barclays upgraded Baker Hughes from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Baker Hughes from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Baker Hughes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Baker Hughes from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Baker Hughes has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.97.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

