Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Invests $30.29 Million in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 653,444 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,294,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its position in BorgWarner by 113.2% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 757 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in BorgWarner during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in BorgWarner during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BorgWarner during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 93.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on BWA. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. BorgWarner has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.38.

In related news, VP Volker Weng sold 2,973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.91, for a total transaction of $139,463.43. Also, CEO Frederic Lissalde sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.59, for a total transaction of $2,103,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 228,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,031,750.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,033 shares of company stock valued at $4,910,885 over the last 90 days. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BorgWarner stock traded up $0.77 on Friday, reaching $50.51. The stock had a trading volume of 1,539,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,759,819. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.68. BorgWarner Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.15 and a fifty-two week high of $54.21. The stock has a market cap of $12.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.57.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.29. BorgWarner had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. BorgWarner’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is 24.64%.

BorgWarner Profile

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company's Engine segment offers turbocharger and turbocharger actuators; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing, crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

See Also: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA).

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.