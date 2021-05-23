Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Sells 232,229 Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC reduced its stake in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 8.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,414,618 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 232,229 shares during the quarter. LKQ makes up 1.5% of Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in LKQ were worth $102,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LKQ. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LKQ in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LKQ in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LKQ in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LKQ in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of LKQ in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

LKQ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist increased their target price on shares of LKQ from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of LKQ from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of LKQ from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

In other LKQ news, Director Robert M. Hanser sold 1,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.62, for a total transaction of $67,387.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $901,268.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

LKQ stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.50. 2,253,463 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,963,583. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.85. LKQ Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.00 and a fifty-two week high of $51.52. The company has a market capitalization of $15.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.20 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.01.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.31. LKQ had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 16.06%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that LKQ Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

LKQ Company Profile

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

