Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Sells 33,280 Shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lessened its position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 384,604 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 33,280 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned 0.27% of Leidos worth $37,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new position in Leidos in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Leidos in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Leidos by 118.4% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 308 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Leidos in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Leidos in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. 73.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LDOS. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Leidos from $113.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Bank of America increased their price target on Leidos from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Argus decreased their price target on Leidos from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Leidos from $137.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Leidos from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $111.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.56.

NYSE LDOS remained flat at $$102.74 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 470,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 775,363. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $101.33 and a 200-day moving average of $101.32. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.15 and a fifty-two week high of $113.75. The stock has a market cap of $14.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.25. Leidos had a return on equity of 24.30% and a net margin of 5.64%. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Leidos’s payout ratio is currently 23.33%.

In other Leidos news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.69, for a total value of $51,345.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,172 shares in the company, valued at $941,872.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

