ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) Shares Up 5.3%

ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP) shares were up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $20.51 and last traded at $20.17. Approximately 6,791 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 743,716 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.15.

TDUP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of ThredUp in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on ThredUp from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on ThredUp in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on ThredUp in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on ThredUp from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. ThredUp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.86.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.32. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TDUP. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in ThredUp in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in ThredUp during the first quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in ThredUp during the first quarter worth approximately $256,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in ThredUp in the first quarter worth approximately $290,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ThredUp in the first quarter valued at $350,000.

ThredUp Inc operates online resale platforms that allows consumers to buy and sell secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Oakland, California.

