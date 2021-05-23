Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) Given Outperform Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$36.00 price objective on the stock.

TOU has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a buy rating and issued a C$30.00 price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$30.00 to C$37.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$30.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$30.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Tourmaline Oil presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$35.59.

Get Tourmaline Oil alerts:

Shares of Tourmaline Oil stock opened at C$28.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.59, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.58 billion and a PE ratio of 8.95. Tourmaline Oil has a 52-week low of C$11.40 and a 52-week high of C$29.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$26.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$21.71.

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.40 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$688.37 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tourmaline Oil will post 2.5655459 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.16 dividend. This is a positive change from Tourmaline Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 17th. Tourmaline Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.73%.

In other news, Senior Officer Mike Rose purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$23.59 per share, for a total transaction of C$117,938.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,811,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$207,832,592.79. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $476,555.

Tourmaline Oil Company Profile

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Tourmaline Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tourmaline Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.