Traders Buy Large Volume of AAR Call Options (NYSE:AIR)

AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) saw some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Investors bought 3,278 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 411% compared to the average volume of 642 call options.

In other news, Director David P. Storch sold 23,826 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.58, for a total value of $1,014,511.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 750,469 shares in the company, valued at $31,954,970.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Mcclain Holmes III sold 5,615 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.78, for a total transaction of $240,209.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 117,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,034,478.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,203 shares of company stock worth $1,677,462 in the last 90 days. 8.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get AAR alerts:

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in AAR by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 86,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,115,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in AAR in the 4th quarter worth about $4,897,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in AAR in the 4th quarter worth about $521,000. Aperture Investors LLC purchased a new stake in AAR in the 4th quarter worth about $7,228,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in AAR in the 4th quarter worth about $404,000. 84.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AAR stock opened at $39.04 on Friday. AAR has a 52 week low of $16.53 and a 52 week high of $45.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 300.31 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.92.

AAR (NYSE:AIR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $410.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $411.89 million. AAR had a return on equity of 4.26% and a net margin of 0.32%. AAR’s revenue was down 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that AAR will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AIR shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of AAR from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Truist raised their target price on shares of AAR from $41.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, March 19th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of AAR from $41.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, March 19th. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of AAR from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of AAR from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AAR currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.00.

AAR Company Profile

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for AAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.