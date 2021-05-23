Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) – Research analysts at B. Riley boosted their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Transcat in a report issued on Wednesday, May 19th. B. Riley analyst K. Anderson now anticipates that the scientific and technical instruments company will post earnings per share of $0.23 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.20. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Transcat’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.45 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.81 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on TRNS. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Transcat from $49.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Transcat from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday. Roth Capital upped their price target on Transcat from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Sidoti upgraded Transcat from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $43.50 price target on shares of Transcat in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.36.

Shares of TRNS stock opened at $56.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Transcat has a fifty-two week low of $22.87 and a fifty-two week high of $58.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.32. The firm has a market cap of $424.50 million, a P/E ratio of 55.66, a PEG ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.70.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.10. Transcat had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 4.49%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRNS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in Transcat by 157.5% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,545 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Transcat by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 50,250 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC acquired a new position in shares of Transcat in the 4th quarter worth approximately $520,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Transcat by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 406,852 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $14,110,000 after buying an additional 6,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Transcat by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 341,084 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $11,829,000 after buying an additional 25,433 shares in the last quarter. 69.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Transcat news, CEO Lee D. Rudow sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.99, for a total value of $2,799,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 211,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,814,897.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lee D. Rudow sold 6,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.17, for a total value of $363,151.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Transcat

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

