Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) Shares Sold by Standard Life Aberdeen plc

Standard Life Aberdeen plc lessened its position in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 334,188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,548 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc owned approximately 0.06% of Trip.com Group worth $13,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Trip.com Group by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,360,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,260,158,000 after buying an additional 3,331,750 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Trip.com Group by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,324,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,225,222,000 after buying an additional 6,683,151 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Trip.com Group by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,924,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,787,000 after buying an additional 698,027 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its stake in Trip.com Group by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 17,526,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,154,000 after buying an additional 2,978,875 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Trip.com Group by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,141,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,070,000 after buying an additional 228,269 shares during the period. 62.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several equities analysts have commented on TCOM shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Trip.com Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Trip.com Group in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Trip.com Group in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.44.
Shares of NASDAQ TCOM traded down $1.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.77. The company had a trading volume of 3,200,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,909,251. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Trip.com Group Limited has a 12-month low of $23.53 and a 12-month high of $45.19.
Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $1.47. The business had revenue of $761.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $761.78 million. Trip.com Group had a net margin of 22.52% and a negative return on equity of 0.62%. The firm’s revenue was down 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Trip.com Group Limited will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Trip.com Group Profile
Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. It acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, including flight delay insurance, air accident insurance, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.
Recommended Story: Accumulation/Distribution
Receive News & Ratings for Trip.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trip.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.