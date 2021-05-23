Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) Stock Price Down 4.3%

Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)’s share price fell 4.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $39.50 and last traded at $39.54. 70,526 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 4,825,149 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.30.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TCOM. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Trip.com Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $38.50 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trip.com Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.44.

The stock has a market cap of $23.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.43 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.27.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $1.47. Trip.com Group had a net margin of 22.52% and a negative return on equity of 0.62%. The firm had revenue of $761.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $761.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. Trip.com Group’s quarterly revenue was down 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Trip.com Group Limited will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 533.0% during the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of Trip.com Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Trip.com Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 873.8% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 15.8% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.78% of the company’s stock.

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. It acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, including flight delay insurance, air accident insurance, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

