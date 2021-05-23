Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Stock Holdings Lifted by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 0.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 84,986 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $4,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 890.9% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 436 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Truist Financial by 274.1% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Truist Financial in the first quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

TFC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $59.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Truist Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Truist Financial from $55.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on Truist Financial from $54.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Truist Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.81.

In other news, EVP Scott Case sold 9,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.39, for a total transaction of $575,199.89. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,583 shares in the company, valued at $1,201,841.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Cynthia B. Powell sold 2,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.31, for a total transaction of $128,340.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,375.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,997 shares of company stock worth $1,223,463 over the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of TFC traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $60.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,110,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,181,244. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.52. Truist Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.76 and a fifty-two week high of $62.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.23, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.35.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 20.04% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 47.37%.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Article: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.