Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $165.03 Million

Brokerages expect Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) to post $165.03 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Trupanion’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $164.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $165.50 million. Trupanion reported sales of $117.92 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Trupanion will report full year sales of $680.33 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $678.00 million to $681.90 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $871.55 million, with estimates ranging from $850.00 million to $893.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Trupanion.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.23). Trupanion had a negative net margin of 3.15% and a negative return on equity of 7.13%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TRUP shares. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of Trupanion from $85.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Trupanion from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Trupanion in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Trupanion from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trupanion from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Trupanion presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.57.

In related news, CFO Tricia Plouf sold 1,269 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.41, for a total value of $127,420.29. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,249,083.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.71, for a total transaction of $318,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 146,611 shares of company stock worth $14,266,147. Insiders own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRUP. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 823.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trupanion in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trupanion in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Trupanion in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 7,057.1% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the period. 71.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TRUP stock traded down $0.50 on Tuesday, hitting $78.08. The stock had a trading volume of 195,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,185. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -181.58 and a beta of 1.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $78.84 and its 200-day moving average is $96.66. Trupanion has a 52-week low of $29.36 and a 52-week high of $126.53.

Trupanion Company Profile

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates through Subscription Business and Other Business segments. It serves pet owners and veterinarians. The company was formerly known as Vetinsurance International, Inc changed its name to Trupanion, Inc in 2013.

