Tuya (NASDAQ:TUYA) Upgraded at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Tuya (NASDAQ:TUYA) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has $22.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $25.00.

Separately, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Tuya in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued an overweight rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ:TUYA opened at $23.43 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.70. Tuya has a one year low of $15.70 and a one year high of $27.65.

Tuya (NASDAQ:TUYA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $56.87 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tuya will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kirkoswald Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tuya during the 1st quarter valued at about $137,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Tuya during the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Tuya in the first quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Rokos Capital Management LLP acquired a new stake in Tuya during the first quarter worth $264,000. Finally, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Tuya in the first quarter valued at $444,000.

Tuya Inc engages in the cloud and application development business. It provides purpose-built Internet of Things (IoT) cloud platform that delivers a suite of offerings, including Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) to original equipment manufacturers, industry operators, and system integrators.

