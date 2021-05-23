Twin Capital Management Inc. Reduces Position in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Twin Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) by 11.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,030 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,705,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940,325 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 6,226,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,197,000 after purchasing an additional 263,850 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,854,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,063,000 after purchasing an additional 65,863 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Newell Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $89,964,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Newell Brands by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,330,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,700,000 after buying an additional 150,094 shares in the last quarter. 84.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NWL shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Newell Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Newell Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.50.

Shares of NASDAQ NWL traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.30. 1,539,766 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,620,417. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $12.04 billion, a PE ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.28. Newell Brands Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.65 and a 12 month high of $30.10.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Newell Brands had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 22.60%. Newell Brands’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.40%.

In other Newell Brands news, CFO Christopher H. Peterson sold 39,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.30, for a total transaction of $1,153,775.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 113,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,313,859.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Newell Brands Company Profile

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. Its Appliances and Cookware segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware, and cutlery under the Calphalon, Crock-Pot, Mr. Coffee, Oster, and Sunbeam brands.

