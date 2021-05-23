Twin Capital Management Inc. Sells 13,420 Shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Twin Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 40.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 19,790 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 13,420 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The Western Union were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WU. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in The Western Union by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,162 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Boyar Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in The Western Union by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,976 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in The Western Union by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,845 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in The Western Union by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 157,157 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,448,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in The Western Union by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,868 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. 97.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Hikmet Ersek sold 233,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.91, for a total transaction of $5,591,568.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,104,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,401,876.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew Summerill sold 2,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total transaction of $69,448.50. Insiders have sold a total of 417,292 shares of company stock valued at $10,090,029 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WU traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.57. 5,850,903 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,398,687. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.47. The Western Union Company has a one year low of $18.78 and a one year high of $26.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 0.99.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. The Western Union had a return on equity of 775.45% and a net margin of 15.44%. The Western Union’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. Research analysts predict that The Western Union Company will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.27%.

WU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of The Western Union from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of The Western Union from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The Western Union from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of The Western Union from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of The Western Union from $24.00 to $25.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.32.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents.

