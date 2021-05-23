Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) Given New $89.00 Price Target at Barclays

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) had its price target upped by Barclays from $83.00 to $89.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Argus raised shares of Tyson Foods from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Tyson Foods currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $82.75.

TSN stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $80.69. 1,714,930 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,085,867. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Tyson Foods has a 52-week low of $55.28 and a 52-week high of $81.79. The company has a market cap of $29.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $78.03 and its 200-day moving average is $69.74.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.23. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 15.26%. The company had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Tyson Foods will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.56%.

In other Tyson Foods news, insider Shane Miller sold 5,000 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $385,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,934 shares in the company, valued at $995,918. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason Nichol sold 1,114 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $82,436.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $254,338. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TSN. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the fourth quarter worth $1,296,000. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 51.7% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 51,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,305,000 after buying an additional 17,479 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Tyson Foods by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Tyson Foods by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in Tyson Foods by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.01% of the company’s stock.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

