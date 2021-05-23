U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) is Keystone Financial Planning Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Keystone Financial Planning Inc. reduced its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 0.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 179,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,092 shares during the period. U.S. Bancorp makes up approximately 3.7% of Keystone Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Keystone Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $9,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USB. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $673,915,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 1,964.0% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,862,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,793,000 after buying an additional 1,772,656 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 102.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,075,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $170,124,000 after buying an additional 1,552,902 shares during the period. Coho Partners Ltd. boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 5,273,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $245,711,000 after buying an additional 1,410,994 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 518.8% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 1,617,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,370,000 after buying an additional 1,356,292 shares during the period. 72.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of USB stock traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $60.37. 5,347,841 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,099,115. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.37. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $32.21 and a 1 year high of $62.47. The firm has a market cap of $89.93 billion, a PE ratio of 15.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.16.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.49. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 24.16%. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.90%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on USB shares. Odeon Capital Group raised U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays boosted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.22.

In other news, EVP Mark G. Runkel sold 9,058 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.85, for a total transaction of $514,947.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,079,118.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Gunjan Kedia sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.94, for a total value of $1,138,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 84,526 shares in the company, valued at $4,812,910.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 312,153 shares of company stock worth $18,005,134 over the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products.

