UBS Group Lowers JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Price Target to $100.00

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) had its price target trimmed by UBS Group from $105.00 to $100.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Macquarie upped their price target on JD.com from $107.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on JD.com in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They issued an outperform rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on JD.com from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on JD.com in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They set a buy rating and a $114.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HSBC cut their target price on JD.com from $108.00 to $98.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $100.10.

Shares of JD.com stock traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $72.75. The company had a trading volume of 10,657,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,967,669. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.60 and a 200 day moving average of $86.10. JD.com has a 52-week low of $49.33 and a 52-week high of $108.29.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The information services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.24. The company had revenue of $203.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.05 billion. JD.com had a return on equity of 7.14% and a net margin of 6.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that JD.com will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in JD.com during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in JD.com during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in JD.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in JD.com by 80.0% during the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 450 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in JD.com during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. 41.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JD.com, Inc operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

