UBS Group Reiterates “€9.80” Price Target for K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF)

UBS Group set a €9.80 ($11.53) target price on K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €11.00 ($12.94) target price on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €7.60 ($8.94) price objective on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €13.00 ($15.29) target price on K+S Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Warburg Research set a €9.00 ($10.59) price target on K+S Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €8.30 ($9.76) price objective on K+S Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. K+S Aktiengesellschaft currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €9.33 ($10.98).

Shares of ETR SDF opened at €9.86 ($11.60) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of €9.09 and a 200-day moving average of €8.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.23. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of €5.13 ($6.04) and a 12 month high of €10.94 ($12.87).

About K+S Aktiengesellschaft

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a minerals company worldwide. It operates through Agriculture, Industry, Consumers, and Communities segments. The Agriculture segment offers soil fertilizers under the 60er Kali, KALISOP, Korn-Kali, Patentkali, ESTA Kieserit, and Magnesia-Kainit names; leaf fertilizers under the EPSO Top, EPSO Microtop, and EPSO Combitop names; fertigation fertilizers under the soluMOP, soluMAP, soluMKP, soluNOP, and soluSOP names; and animal nutrition products, such as lick blocks and feed for pets and livestock.

