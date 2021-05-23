UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $75.74.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of UiPath in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of UiPath in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of UiPath in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of UiPath in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of UiPath in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company.

In other news, major shareholder East Fund 2013 Sca Sic Digital sold 2,100,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $117,622,400.00. Also, Director Laela Sturdy sold 1,527,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $85,549,688.00. Insiders have sold a total of 5,011,241 shares of company stock valued at $280,629,496 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PATH traded up $3.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $78.75. 2,107,257 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,380,752. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.16. UiPath has a twelve month low of $61.50 and a twelve month high of $83.99.

UiPath Company Profile

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. It develops UiPath Studio, a platform designed for RPA developers looking to build complex process automations with built-in governance capabilities, such as robust debugging tools, application programming interface automation, wizards to automate desktop or web applications, leverage custom code, and to integrate machine learning models into production workflows.

