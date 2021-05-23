Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $507.61 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) will post sales of $507.61 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ultra Clean’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $505.00 million to $510.22 million. Ultra Clean posted sales of $344.78 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 47.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Ultra Clean will report full year sales of $2.00 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.96 billion to $2.04 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.13 billion to $2.34 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Ultra Clean.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. Ultra Clean had a return on equity of 22.63% and a net margin of 6.23%. The company had revenue of $417.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on UCTT shares. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Ultra Clean from $62.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Ultra Clean from $47.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Ultra Clean from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Ultra Clean from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Ultra Clean from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Ultra Clean presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.67.

UCTT stock traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $51.34. 618,567 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 676,987. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 2.01. Ultra Clean has a 52-week low of $19.08 and a 52-week high of $65.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.94.

In other news, CFO Sheri Savage sold 22,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.17, for a total transaction of $1,142,830.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 133,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,856,524.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UCTT. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 13.1% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 92,842 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 10,777 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Ultra Clean by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,669 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ultra Clean in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Ultra Clean by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,914 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $901,000 after buying an additional 2,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in Ultra Clean by 213.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 47,403 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after buying an additional 32,303 shares during the last quarter. 77.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures production tools, modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides subsystems, such as wafer cleaning modules; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; frame assemblies; process modules, a subsystems of semiconductor manufacturing tools that process integrated circuits onto wafers; and top-plate assemblies.

