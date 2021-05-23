UniLend (UFT) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.57 Million

UniLend (CURRENCY:UFT) traded down 30.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 23rd. One UniLend coin can now be bought for about $0.53 or 0.00001618 BTC on exchanges. UniLend has a market cap of $11.99 million and approximately $1.57 million worth of UniLend was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, UniLend has traded down 62% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003081 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 32.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.79 or 0.00051733 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 37.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002571 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 26.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00015581 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003087 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 28.9% against the dollar and now trades at $240.62 or 0.00741211 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0932 or 0.00000287 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 30.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.37 or 0.00075053 BTC.

About UniLend

UniLend (UFT) is a coin. Its launch date was January 17th, 2018. UniLend’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,834,300 coins. The official website for UniLend is unilend.finance. UniLend’s official Twitter account is @ufoodoproject.

According to CryptoCompare, “UniLend is a permission-less decentralized DeFi protocol that combines spot trading services and money markets with lending and borrowing services through smart contracts. In the money markets, the interest rates and collateralization ratio are based on supply, demand, and other market forces and borrowing limits are decided by liquidity in the trading pairs.The integrated smart contract for both features of the protocol allows both trading & DeFi capabilities to co-exist within the same protocol. “

Buying and Selling UniLend

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UniLend directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UniLend should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UniLend using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

