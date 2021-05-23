United Maritime Capital LLC Cuts Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

United Maritime Capital LLC lessened its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 31.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,400 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 5,800 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney comprises 1.9% of United Maritime Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. United Maritime Capital LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $2,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Centric Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 3,655 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Novak Financial Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Novak Financial Planning LLC now owns 4,176 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 163 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Regal Wealth Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 1,953 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Maltin Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,707 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.41% of the company’s stock.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

Shares of NYSE DIS traded up $1.04 on Friday, reaching $172.40. 8,105,719 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,353,661. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $108.02 and a fifty-two week high of $203.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $183.44 and a 200 day moving average of $175.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $313.24 billion, a PE ratio of -68.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.19.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 7.73% and a positive return on equity of 2.07%. The company had revenue of $15.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 220,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.39, for a total transaction of $42,985,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,397,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,153,070.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 120,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.82, for a total value of $24,288,375.72. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,227,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,482,652.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $182.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Truist lowered their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $222.00 to $213.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $192.00.

The Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

Further Reading: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.