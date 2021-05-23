UP Fintech (TIGR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 25th. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 26th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $47.24 million for the quarter. UP Fintech had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 8.04%.

UP Fintech stock opened at $17.39 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.62. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.38 and a beta of 1.79. UP Fintech has a fifty-two week low of $3.06 and a fifty-two week high of $38.50.

Several research firms recently commented on TIGR. TheStreet lowered shares of UP Fintech from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. CICC Research began coverage on shares of UP Fintech in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.60 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of UP Fintech from $8.30 to $38.60 in a report on Friday, February 26th.

UP Fintech Company Profile

UP Fintech Holding Limited provides online brokerage services focusing on Chinese investors. The company has developed a brokerage platform, which allows investor to trade stocks, options, warrants, and other financial instruments that can be accessed through its APP and website. It offers brokerage and value-added services, including trade order placement and execution, margin financing, account management, investor education, community discussion, and customer support.

