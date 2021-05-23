US Bancorp DE Boosts Stock Holdings in NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG)

US Bancorp DE boosted its position in NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) by 1,187.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,927 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,622 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in NanoString Technologies were worth $258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in NanoString Technologies by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,450,774 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $297,670,000 after purchasing an additional 845,805 shares during the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NanoString Technologies by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 1,626,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $108,807,000 after acquiring an additional 443,800 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of NanoString Technologies by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 733,583 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,062,000 after acquiring an additional 67,360 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of NanoString Technologies by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 550,823 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,839,000 after acquiring an additional 57,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NanoString Technologies by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 395,834 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,473,000 after acquiring an additional 22,701 shares in the last quarter.

Get NanoString Technologies alerts:

In other NanoString Technologies news, CEO R Bradley Gray sold 33,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.04, for a total value of $2,067,979.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 139,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,644,219.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Hershberg sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.94, for a total value of $100,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $226,926.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 145,156 shares of company stock valued at $8,971,806 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NSTG stock opened at $48.92 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $67.61 and a 200 day moving average of $65.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 13.38 and a current ratio of 14.10. NanoString Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.46 and a 1-year high of $86.42.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.04). NanoString Technologies had a negative net margin of 81.07% and a negative return on equity of 52.15%. The company had revenue of $31.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.51 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NanoString Technologies, Inc. will post -2.24 EPS for the current year.

NSTG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of NanoString Technologies from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised NanoString Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on NanoString Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on NanoString Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.17.

NanoString Technologies Company Profile

NanoString Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells tools for scientific and clinical research in the fields of genomics and proteomics in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system.

Recommended Story: 52-Week High/Low

Receive News & Ratings for NanoString Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NanoString Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.