USA Financial Portformulas Corp Decreases Stake in iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV)

USA Financial Portformulas Corp lowered its holdings in iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV) by 31.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 447 shares during the quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp’s holdings in iShares Europe ETF were worth $50,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in iShares Europe ETF by 230.1% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 310,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,873,000 after buying an additional 216,329 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new position in iShares Europe ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $3,636,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Europe ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,701,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,988,000 after purchasing an additional 37,139 shares in the last quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC purchased a new position in iShares Europe ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,737,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Europe ETF by 106.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 62,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,985,000 after purchasing an additional 32,179 shares in the last quarter.

IEV traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $54.44. 190,507 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 206,030. iShares Europe ETF has a 52-week low of $37.14 and a 52-week high of $54.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.36.

About iShares Europe ETF

iShares Europe ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Europe 350 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Europe 350 (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the stocks of companies in the countries, which includes Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

